Two years ago Bighorn Fire peaked at 119,541 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is the two-year anniversary of The Bighorn Fire. This fire was the 8th largest fire in Arizona's history reaching 119,541 acres.

The Bighorn Fire started from a lightning strike in the Catalina Mountains northwest of Tucson and took 45 days to be contained.

At the peak of the fire, there were over 1100 personnel assigned. Luckily no structures were destroyed.

Reports from the National Interagency Coordination Center show it cost $44.5 million to fight the fire.

Here's an interactive timeline that documents some notable moments:

