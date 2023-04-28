Two vehicle crash near Irvington involving injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle collision on I-19 involving injuries.
The incident occurred near Irvington Road and the southbound lane is closed.
Traffic is being diverted off at Valencia Road.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
