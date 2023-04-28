Watch Now
Two vehicle crash near Irvington involving injuries

FILE PHOTO: Ambulance lights
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 20:38:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle collision on I-19 involving injuries.

The incident occurred near Irvington Road and the southbound lane is closed.

Traffic is being diverted off at Valencia Road.

——-
