Two suffer life-threatening injuries in Sunday wreck at First and River

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night wreck at First and River.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Sep 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night wreck at First and River.

Police say both of the victims -- a man and woman in their 60s -- were in the same vehicle. The wreck involved another vehicle, but no other significant injuries were reported.

Speed was likely a factor in the wreck.

