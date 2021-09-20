Two suffer life-threatening injuries in Sunday wreck at First and River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night wreck at First and River.
Police say both of the victims -- a man and woman in their 60s -- were in the same vehicle. The wreck involved another vehicle, but no other significant injuries were reported.
Speed was likely a factor in the wreck.
