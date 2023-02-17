Two students detained after Walden Grove High School grenade threat

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita were put into lockdown after a grenade threat on Thursday.

It started with a picture of a grenade being airdropped or texted to students according to the Sahuarita Police Department.

“There were pictures of bombs getting sent around school saying ‘I’m going to bomb the school’ or something like that,” said Parker Witt, a senior at WGHS.

Witt said he was in the locker room when students and staff were in lockdown.

“There were people praying, I did as well-- but it was frightening for sure because we were like this might happen because you hear stories all the time of this stuff happening and we were like wow it’s really going to happen here,” Witt said.

Sahuarita Police said they found two students who they believe started the threat.

They said one of them had a fake grenade.

“It just struck fear into us and we were scared,” said Witt.

SPD said they were initially told shots were fired on campus but after investigating the school, no shots were fired, and all students and staff were found safe.

“It’s terrifying,” said Parker’s mom, Melissa Witt.

“Ours turned out well and it just makes me sad for the people that it didn’t go as well,” Melissa Witt said.

Melissa Witt said although the threat didn’t come with any real danger, she’s thankful it was taken seriously, and her kids returned home safe.

“We’re thankful to the police and the school district,” Melissa Witt said.