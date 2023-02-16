Sahuarita police investigate Walden Grove HS threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police investigated a threat at Walden Grove High School Thursday.

According to a Sahuarita police Facebook post, the school received an AirDrop or text message with a picture of an explosive.

Police say no shots were fired at the school.

Police are asking people to stay away from campus during the investigation.

The school is located at 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road.

