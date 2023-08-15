Watch Now
Two Sierra Vista women charged with manslaughter for dog attack

One woman was killed and a man was seriously injured from a dog attack on Friday.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Grand Jury in Cochise County has indicted two Sierra Vista women on charges related to a dog attack in June that left one 84-year-old woman dead.

The attack occurred in the Calle Del Norte area of Sierra Vista. Victim Helene Jackson was also a Sierra Vista resident.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35 were charged with the following:

  • manslaughter
  • negligent homicide
  • assault by a vicious animal
  • aggressive dog violation

Both women were formally served, according to SVPD, and have court appearances scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.

