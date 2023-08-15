Two Sierra Vista women charged with manslaughter for dog attack

In the video player: Fatal dog attack in Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Grand Jury in Cochise County has indicted two Sierra Vista women on charges related to a dog attack in June that left one 84-year-old woman dead.
The attack occurred in the Calle Del Norte area of Sierra Vista. Victim Helene Jackson was also a Sierra Vista resident.
According to Sierra Vista Police Department, Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35 were charged with the following:
- manslaughter
- negligent homicide
- assault by a vicious animal
- aggressive dog violation
Both women were formally served, according to SVPD, and have court appearances scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.
----
