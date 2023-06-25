SVPD: Fatal dog attack in Sierra Vista

On Friday June 23, Sierra Vista Police officers responded to a report of a dog attack. Upon arrival to the alley between Meadowland Drive and Calle del Norte, officers found a dog attacking a man in the backyard of a residence on Calle del Norte.

Officers dispatched the dog and provided aid to the victim until medical assistance arrived. The second victim, a female, was found behind the residence in the alley. At the same time, a second dog entered the backyard where the first victim was found. Officers dispatched the second dog.

The female victim was 84-year-old Helene Jackson. She was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, but passed away due to her injuries. Her dog was found dead near where she was located.

The male victim, 53-year-old Sam Sanches Jr., was transported to Banner Medical Center in Tucson. Based on the latest update, he is still in critical condition.

Three dogs were deceased after the incident and have been brought to Sierra Vista Animal Control for further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.