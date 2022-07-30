Watch Now
Two people and a dog rescued from swift water

Posted at 7:22 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 22:22:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire responds to a rapid water rescue near Prince.

Two people and a dog were rescued by Tucson Fire Department near Prince and I-10 on Friday afternoon.

Crews advise the public to stay safe and proceed with caution as water rises in washes and roadways during monsoon season.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

