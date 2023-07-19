Two parents charged with child abuse in relation to multi-species hoarding situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department and several other entities are investigating the living conditions of a home for alleged child abuse and animal hoarding.

On July 13, police responded to a home in the 2500 block of East 19th Street. Inside the home were three adults and four children. Crystal Frost, 36, and Manuel Juarez, 35, resided in the house with Manual's sister and four children.

After police arrived, they found the condition to be concerning. There were also several dogs in the residence. TPD, PACC, DCS, City Code Inspector and TEP worked together to serve the home with the search warrant.

Detectives charged Manuel Juarez and Crystal Frost with four counts of Child Abuse/Neglect (class 2 felony) each. DCS took custody of the children.