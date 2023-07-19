Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Two parents charged with child abuse in relation to multi-species hoarding situation

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 17:46:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department and several other entities are investigating the living conditions of a home for alleged child abuse and animal hoarding.

On July 13, police responded to a home in the 2500 block of East 19th Street. Inside the home were three adults and four children. Crystal Frost, 36, and Manuel Juarez, 35, resided in the house with Manual's sister and four children.

After police arrived, they found the condition to be concerning. There were also several dogs in the residence. TPD, PACC, DCS, City Code Inspector and TEP worked together to serve the home with the search warrant.

RELATED STORY: PACC takes in 54 animals from hoarding situation

Detectives charged Manuel Juarez and Crystal Frost with four counts of Child Abuse/Neglect (class 2 felony) each. DCS took custody of the children.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!