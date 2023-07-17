PACC takes in 54 animals from hoarding situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center has taken in 54 animals of different species after a hoarding situation was discovered.

On the evening of July 13, the Animal Protection Services team impounded 18 dogs, 16 bearded dragons and leopard geckos, 10 fish, 5 cats, 3 sugar gliders, one hamster, and one rabbit.

Details are limited as the investigation remains active. The pets are on hold and are currently not available for adoption.

Still, PACC is using space to hold the animals. The organization is hoping people foster or adopt the animals available at the care center to make space for the animals on hold.

The impound also took place just after the busiest time for intakes of the year. During the week after July 4, PACC took in 262 dogs and 175 cats.

Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services, shared in a press release:

“Including this impound, we took in 135 pets in one day alone. We absolutely need the community’s help to be able to help the hundreds of animals coming into PACC every week find homes.”

For anyone interested in adopting or fostering, PACC’s facility is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. It is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 PM, on Wednesdays from 1:30 PM to 7 PM, and weekends from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Anyone interested in adoption will not have to worry about vaccinations, a microchip, or a spay/neuter surgery, as PACC already has that taken care of.

For anyone interested in fostering a PACC pet, the shelter provides medical care and can provide supplies as available.

For available pets and services, visit pima.gov/animalcare.

