Two lucky people from Tucson are Powerball winners

OH Partners said two lucky people from Tucson won money from the Powerball. Overall, there were twelve lucky $50,000 Powerball winners from Arizona.

One of the winning tickets for $50,000 was sold at the Safeway at 2140 W Grant in Tucson.

The Arizona Lottery also had a Fantasy 5 jackpot winner on Saturday who won $199,000. That ticket was sold at the Safeway at 6360 E Golf Links Road, Tucson.

Lottery ticket sales, OH partners said, goes towards higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation, and economic and business development.