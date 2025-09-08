Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two lucky people from Tucson are Powerball winners

OH Partners said two lucky people from Tucson won money from the Powerball. Overall, there were twelve lucky $50,000 Powerball winners from Arizona.

One of the winning tickets for $50,000 was sold at the Safeway at 2140 W Grant in Tucson.

The Arizona Lottery also had a Fantasy 5 jackpot winner on Saturday who won $199,000. That ticket was sold at the Safeway at 6360 E Golf Links Road, Tucson.

Lottery ticket sales, OH partners said, goes towards higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation, and economic and business development.

