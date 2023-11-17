Two javelina bites reported this week in Midtown, Eastside Tucson says AZGFD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is letting the public know of two separate instances in which people were bitten by javelina this week.

AZGFD says an elderly man from Miami, who reportedly found the javelina "cute," was feeding them at an undisclosed location likely in Midtown. He was bitten Monday, Nov. 13 and treated for minor injuries.

The second bite incident, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Canyon Ranch, resulted in a 40-year-old woman from Seattle getting treated in a local hospital for multiple bites, according to AZGFD. One of the bites was considered "severe," and the woman was taken to St. Joseph's, then transported to Banner - UMC before she was released.

According to AZGFD, the javelina that bit the woman was apparently startled when she appeared around a corner and charged at her as a result.

Three wildlife attacks directly related to feeding have occurred within the state of Arizona since Oct. 26, according to a social media post by AZGFD. In one case, a Kingman woman was killed after she apparently was providing food for elk.

The public is strongly urged not to feed wildlife—or leave garbage with food in wildlife-accessible places—both for animals' safety and the safety of humans. Animals routinely fed by humans lose their fear of people, says AZGFD.

If you see a person who feeding javelina or other wildlife, you can report cases to 800-352-0700 or contact (623) 236-7201 for other wildlife concerns.