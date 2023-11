A coatimundi bit a man in Sahuarita on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a social media post by Arizona Game & Fish.

The incident occurred in the 23000 block of Santa Rita Road, about 19 miles southeast of Sahuarita Town Hall.

The post said the man who was bitten fed coati regularly.

The man was treated for rabies and released, the post said. The post reminded readers that coatimundi are predators and should never be fed or approached.