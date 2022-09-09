Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Two injured in three-vehicle wreck on Catalina Highway Friday

A Friday morning wreck closed southbound Catalina Highway near Harrison Road.
Google Maps
A Friday morning wreck closed southbound Catalina Highway near Harrison Road.<br/>
A Friday morning wreck closed southbound Catalina Highway near Harrison Road.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 09:34:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Friday morning wreck closed southbound Catalina Highway near Harrison Road.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, three vehicles were involved and two victims were hospitalized.

Northbound lanes remained open.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!