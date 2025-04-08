Two defendants sentenced in connection with the murder of 16-year-old James Sanchez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men, Joseph Nolan and Richard Miller, were sentenced on Monday for their roles in the 2022 killing of 16-year-old James Sanchez at a community park in Catalina. Nolan was sentenced for all five counts and Miller was sentenced to probation.

Joseph Nolan, one of the defendants in the killing of James Sanchez, was found guilty of first degree murder. For that count, he was sentenced on Monday to prison for all of his natural life.

He is also facing four other counts including attempted armed robbery, which he was sentenced to seven and a half years to at the Department of Corrections.

He was also sentenced for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder. He will be serving time for all of his counts at the same time.

Richard Miller, another defendant in the case, plead guilty to aggravated robbery. For that, he took a plea in connection with James Sanchez’s murder.

Judge Metcalf, who also presided over Nolan’s case, said Miller was not armed or involved in the set up and said he did not find any aggravating factors. He also mentioned that there was not enough evidence showing Miller was involved in the set up or execution of the plan.

Metcalf suspended his sentence and placed him on probation for five years. He said if Miller violates his probation, he would serve a lengthy prison term.

