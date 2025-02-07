Watch Now
Guilty: Man convicted in 2022 killing of 16-year-old James Sanchez in Catalina

Courtesy James Sanchez family
16-year-old James Sanchez was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in Catalina. Police are looking to identify the five suspects seen here. Call 911 or 88-CRIME with information. Photo courtesy of James Sanchez family.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Superior Court jury has found Joseph Nolan, one of five men charged in the death of 16-year-old James Sanchez in 2022, guilty of first-degree murder.

Nolan, 24, was facing five charges total, including the first-degree murder charge. He was also found guilty on counts of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

The jury found him 'not-guilty' for the charge of armed robbery.

Sanchez was shot and killed in 2022 at a community park in Catalina when, according to court documents and attorneys in the trial, he was selling a vape pen.

Two men are currently serving sentences after accepting plea agreements in the killing. Two more are set to stand trial this year. A sixth suspect has had charges dropped.

Nolan is set to face sentencing in April.

