Two Cienega High School students arrested after bringing gun to campus, PCSD says

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two students at Cienega High School are facing charges after investigators say they brought a gun onto campus this week, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday night.

PCSD says deputies were called to the school Friday morning after reports that a student had shown a weapon to another student.

Officials say that the student alerted staff, who immediately notified the school resource officer.

Deputies secured the weapon and separated it from the student, a press release said.

PCSD said, out of caution, a full security sweep of the campus was also conducted.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a second student had also been involved with the same firearm earlier in the week.

Both students — identified only as a freshman and a sophomore — were arrested. They are facing three charges each:



Minor in possession of a firearm

Minor in possession of a firearm on school grounds

Interference with or disruption of an educational institution

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation remains ongoing.