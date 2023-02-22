Two arrested, firearm found during vehicle search on SR-86

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens with warrants were taken into custody after a vehicle search, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
A K9 alerted Tucson Station agents to a vehicle at the SR-86 checkpoint.
MORE BORDER PATROL STORIES:
- 17-year-old smuggler caught after running away on foot
- 12 arrested during smuggling attempt near Willcox
- 180,000 fentanyl pills found in secret vehicle compartment at Port of Douglas
Agents found a loaded firearm and "drug paraphernalia."
The two U.S. citizens had extraditable warrants and Pima County sheriffs took them into custody.
Tucson Station agents encountered two U.S. citizens with extraditable warrants following a #K9Alert at the SR-86 Checkpoint. During a vehicle search, agents found a loaded firearm near the driver’s seat and drug paraphernalia. @PimaSheriff responded and took custody. pic.twitter.com/vgutEFNLf1— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 22, 2023
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.