Two arrested, firearm found during vehicle search on SR-86

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens with warrants were taken into custody after a vehicle search, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A K9 alerted Tucson Station agents to a vehicle at the SR-86 checkpoint.

Agents found a loaded firearm and "drug paraphernalia."

The two U.S. citizens had extraditable warrants and Pima County sheriffs took them into custody.

