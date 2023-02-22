Watch Now
Two arrested, firearm found during vehicle search on SR-86

Posted at 2:39 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 16:39:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two U.S. citizens with warrants were taken into custody after a vehicle search, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A K9 alerted Tucson Station agents to a vehicle at the SR-86 checkpoint.

Agents found a loaded firearm and "drug paraphernalia."
The two U.S. citizens had extraditable warrants and Pima County sheriffs took them into custody.

