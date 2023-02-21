Watch Now
17-year-old smuggler caught after fleeing on foot

Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 16:07:52-05

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) - Nogales Station agents arrested five people, including a 17-year-old, near the border, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A vehicle was stopped near the border and the people inside tried to flee on foot, says Chief Modlin.

The driver was a 17-year-old Mexican citizen who was attempting to smuggle four migrants.

On Monday, Feb. 13, agents also found more migrants hiding inside a vehicle's trunk on SR-80, according to Chief Modlin.

"Smugglers continue to endanger lives by confining individuals in spaces not meant for humans," writes the Tucson Sector Chief.

Two migrants were inside the trunk and the driver is facing criminal charges.

