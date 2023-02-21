17-year-old smuggler caught after fleeing on foot

In the video wheel: Drugs and migrant encounter trends at the U.S.-Mexico border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) - Nogales Station agents arrested five people, including a 17-year-old, near the border, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
A vehicle was stopped near the border and the people inside tried to flee on foot, says Chief Modlin.
The driver was a 17-year-old Mexican citizen who was attempting to smuggle four migrants.
Last Monday, Nogales Station agents assisted by #NogalesPD stopped a vehicle near the border. The occupants fled on foot once the vehicle stopped. The driver, a 17-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested, along with four smuggled migrants. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/O03gRYmgOY— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 21, 2023
On Monday, Feb. 13, agents also found more migrants hiding inside a vehicle's trunk on SR-80, according to Chief Modlin.
MORE BORDER PATROL STORIES:
- Caught on camera: Border Patrol agent slams migrant down to ground
- DeSantis signs migrant relocation, election fraud bills
- 37-year-old U.S. citizen arrested for smuggling migrants
"Smugglers continue to endanger lives by confining individuals in spaces not meant for humans," writes the Tucson Sector Chief.
Two migrants were inside the trunk and the driver is facing criminal charges.
2/13: Smugglers continue to endanger lives by confining individuals in spaces not meant for humans.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 21, 2023
Douglas Station agents and @cc_sheriff foiled a smuggling attempt on SR-80, arresting seven migrants including two inside the trunk. The U.S. citizen driver faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/nKHe1imhyN
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.