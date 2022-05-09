Two accused of taking migrants hostage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Mexican men were indicted for several crimes including hostage-taking, transportation of illegal aliens and firearms offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Olegario Lares-De La Rosa and 28-year-old Ivan Heriberto Borboa-Ruiz, 28 were indicted for those crimes, as well as prohibited possessors of firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit transportation of illegal aliens for profit.

According to the indictment, the men detained two undocumented migrants and demanded their families pay them to release them for $8,000 in cash at a Home Depot parking lot.

The men face maximum penalties of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both.

