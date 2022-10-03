Twin Peaks K-8 placed on lockdown Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Twin Peaks K-8 was placed on lockdown Monday.
A message the school sent to parents said Marana police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the bus loop.
Parents were asked not to drop off our pick up students during the lockdown.
The school is located 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.