TUSD's Innovation Tech High School students test well on ACTs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The newest high school in Tucson Unified School District is making a successful showing where test scores are concerned, according to spokespeople from the district.

Innovation Tech High School opened in 2020 and operates in partnership with Pima JTED to bring its nearly-400 students hands-on education that focuses on career training.

School officials say research has previously pointed to a connected between career and technical training, and higher standardized test scores. Patricia Hurley, Innovation Tech High School principal, says that's likely the case here.

"Our test scores for English language arts this year were second in TUSD out of all the high schools, and our math was fifth out of all the high schools," Hurley said. "So we're very excited being only in our third year of existence to have been done so well."

The high school received a B grade from the Arizona Department of Education's letter grade system, which measures schools' academic growth and proficiency in English language arts, math and science, among other metrics.

Students are Innovation Tech are able to earn industry certifications and licenses while completing their high school diplomas—a path the district says can lead students to direct employment after they graduate.

