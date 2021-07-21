New Pima JTED center brings new career possibilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero joined other community members today to tour the new Pima JTED Innovative Learning Center at The Bridges.

The new building will be filled with more than 700 students throughout each weekday.

"They really are a step ahead of the general population of students with their skill certificates and their college credits," Kathy Prather, Superintendent and CEO of Pima JTED, said about the students.

Prather added that this leads to higher wages for those who complete the programs. This helps the students, but also all of our area.

"We are the beginning of workforce development and I think the part that we play in our economy is really important," Prather said.

Many of the students complete their programs and then fill jobs that contribute to the area's success.

The programs for this fall are full, but you can learn more about them, here.