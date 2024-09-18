TUSD to hold virtual community meeting Wednesday on social media school threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is holding a virtual community meeting the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 18 to address the multiple social media threats that have been made against Tucson-area schools in recent weeks.

Registration is required for the meeting. According to the TUSD website, the session will be held virtually and will not contain a live question-and-answer session. TUSD says people will be able to submit any questions or concerns they have for the district upon registration.

TUSD says an FAQ section and a recording of the meeting will be available for those families unable to attend.

MEETING DETAILS

