Compass High School closes Wednesday due to social media threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Compass High School, East 22nd Street and Sarnoff Drive, has confirmed with KGUN 9 that staff is sending students home from campus Wednesday morning due to social media threats.

According to spokespeople at the school, there is not currently an active situation. The school says it is taking precautionary measures against a threat made on Facebook. Tucson Police said that after the initial response, the threat does not appear credible, and possibly part of a previous threat.

TPD had been notified at the time KGUN 9 spoke with school officials. Wednesday's threat comes on the tail of several school threats against multiple Tucson school districts in recent days.

School spokespeople say they are releasing students to parents and guardians who can pick them up Wednesday morning. If parents are unable to pick up students this morning, the school says staff will be providing transportation after receiving verbal confirmation from parents regarding dropoffs.

KGUN 9's Blake Phillips is at the southeast side public charter school and will have more information when it becomes available.