Tucson schools managing threats to start school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Almost every school district in the Tucson area have confirmed they have received more reports of concerns about threats, but have confirmed there is no danger to students.

The Tucson Unified School District, Sunnyside School District, Flowing Wells School District, Amphitheater Public Schools, and Marana School District after reports of threats on social media concerned some.

Just last week, two students were arrested in the Tucson area for allegedly threatening schools.

Here are the responses from each district:

Flowing Wells Unified School District:

"Flowing Wells Families: You or your student may have seen warnings posted online about dangers at schools today. We investigate every report we receive to determine credibility, and we are working closely with law enforcement regarding these posts. We believe FW schools are safe and are not subject to any specific threats. School will operate as normal today. Teachers, administrators, and law enforcement will be present and vigilant. As always, we continue to encourage students to share specific concerns with a trusted adult. Thank you for helping to keep FW safe."

Amphitheater Public Schools:

"Dear Amphitheater Families and Staff:

We have received calls with concerns about rumors of school threats at our campuses. We have had no threats to any of our schools today. All of our students and staff are safe, and learning is continuing normally throughout the District.

A viral social media post that has been circulated nationally has now made its way to Pima County. Districts throughout the county are contending with the posts, rumors about the posts, and the fear and anxiety these viral challenges create.

We want you to know that every time we learn of a potential threat to a campus, we follow security procedures to ensure that everyone on our campus is safe while each matter is thoroughly investigated. This morning, parents at two schools were notified that the campuses went into secure mode while law enforcement investigated a rumor. Secure mode means that students and staff remain in classrooms while investigations are under way. No threats were found at either campus, and school continued normally when the investigations were completed.

While these hoaxes create unnecessary fear, anxiety and disruption, every report of a threat must be taken seriously, and that’s what we do at Amphitheater Public Schools. Again, every report of a possible threat is investigated, and our campuses are kept safe during the investigation process.

Marana Unified School District:

"MUSD families and staff,

As safety is our top priority, we are providing information about incidents that have impacted several schools throughout the Marana Unified School District, our neighboring districts, and the United States this week. Though we have a heightened awareness, our schools are operating as normally scheduled and students and staff are safe.

This week, several schools in the District have dealt with incidents of students posting or reposting threats of shootings at schools on social media. Reports of similar threats have also been received on the District’s SpeakUp! Safety Tip line. Law enforcement has reported similar posts on social media that have impacted other districts throughout the country, where threats have circulated and been found to be unsubstantiated while causing significant disruption. Working with law enforcement partners, all reports we receive are taken seriously and investigated to determine credibility."

Sunnyside Unified School District:

"SUSD Families —

The Sunnyside Unified School District is working closely with the Tucson Police Department to investigate the social media threats that have affected several of our schools this morning. TPD has confirmed that these are viral spam videos that have surfaced on TikTok and Instagram.

Although TPD’s investigation has confirmed that these threats are false, our security department is working with local law enforcement to ensure we take all precautionary measures to ensure your students and school staff are safe.

There has been a significant increase in the number of viral threats directed at schools and unfortunately, multiple districts across Arizona have been impacted by the same threats which have all resulted in non-viable threats.

Safety is a shared responsibility and we are calling on families to have conversations about the importance of social media etiquette and the serious consequences of posting content on social media that includes weapons, threats and/or violence as these actions have legal implications. Our district remains committed to the safety of all students and we are grateful for your cooperation and partnership."

Tucson Unified School District:

"Several schools including Salpointe and Palo Verde HS were said to have gotten threats. TPD says these were confused with South Point HS in Phoenix and Palo Verde Middle School in Phoenix.

TPD monitoring social and campuses."

More information will be released as it becomes available.