TUSD school meals, policy update

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some changes are coming to TUSD school meals during the 2022-23 school year.

Free breakfast and lunch is still available to all students at enrolled in Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools within the district. TUSD has a total of 60 CEP schools, at which require no meal benefit applications are required.

Students enrolled in one of the 27 non-CEP schools in TUSD will be required to submit an application. Non-CEP schools include Cholla High School, Tucson High School and Santa Rita High school. A full list is available on the application site.

Those already receiving SNAP, TANF, or are part of the foster-care system or McKinney-Vento program are already automatically qualified for free meal benefits, and not required to submit an application.

Graphic: Tucson Unified School District

Those using the online pay system, MyPayments Plus, will need to set up an account and add funds to the district's new payment portal, Titan Family Portal. Prior account balances in MyPayments Plus will appear tin the new system.

The district is also increasing the cost of school meals from pre-pandemic levels:



K-12 reduced price breakfast $0.25, reduced price lunch $0.40

K-5 breakfast $1.50, lunch $2.50

6-12 breakfast $1.75, lunch $3.00



