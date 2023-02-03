TUSD parent worries for her kids' privacy after cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD has several systems and major parts of their network affected after a data security breach.

RELATED: Parts of TUSD carry on without Internet following cyber attack

Stacy Gosik’s son attends Sabino High School and took a picture of a letter that he said was let out of all the printers.

The letter read in part, “your critical data was not only encrypted but also copied,” said Gosik.

Cayleb Emerson was at his school when he snapped a picture of the letter and sent it to his mom.

“My son had actually messaged me and said they can’t get online,” said Gosik.

Gosik then tried to access her kids’ school accounts.

“I went to see if there was any information anywhere and we’re logged out of everything, we can’t see anything,” Gosik said.

TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo gave an update on Thursday and said the district experienced a “significant cyber attack” on Monday.

RELATED: TUSD holds meeting following cyber-attack

He said several systems remain affected, a third party is involved to help and as of now, he doesn’t believe any confidential information has been stolen.

Gosik still worries for her and her kids’ private information.

“They have all their doctors information, they have their doctor’s office, they have their addresses, they have their parents information,” Gosik said.

Gosik said her number one concern is their safety.

“They have access to their printers at school, like is this somebody that could go to the schools? To me, it’s like are my kids—are they safe?” Gosik said.

Cayleb and his Brother Noah, who attends Magee Middle School, said teachers and students are connecting to hotspots to do school work.

“We do everything on the internet, like assignments on the internet, they show us PowerPoints, it’s everything on the internet so it’s hard to do assignments,” said Noah.

TUSD said it may take a couple more days until full functionality is restored.