TUSD holds meeting following cyber-attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District addressed its community Thursday in a public meeting led by Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo over Monday's ransomware attack on its network.

Schools in the district were without internet after the network was hit, as cyber criminals considered them easy targets.

Major systems were impacted, such as student information, according to Dr. Trujillo. However, there is no evidence of confidential info being stolen.

Third-party cyber security experts were consulted and it will take a few more days before systems can be restored.

Dr. Trujillo says the district will be working diligently to repair systems and are helping students to continue on, as classrooms are kept full and schools remain open.

Blaine Young, part of the TUSD cyber security team, advised the meeting to strengthen passwords, as well as reset them. A recovery plan outlined in the Auditor General Report 2018 has been made stronger since then and is currently being used.

According to TUSD, data has not been stolen and their cyber team's work will continue.

Dr. Trujillo will not comment on the district's next actions at this time, but expects to have the schools go back to normalcy next week. Teachers are currently using "old school" teachings while the distract waits the next step.