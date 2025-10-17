TUSD looking for applicants with drive to join transportation team amid shortages

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District is actively recruiting bus drivers as the district operates with fewer drivers than needed to maintain full service across its transportation network.

With 300 buses in its fleet but only 177 drivers currently employed, TUSD finds itself short of what Director of Transportation Martha Zamora says are ideal staffing levels. The shortage stems largely from pandemic-related departures.

"We lost quite a bit of drivers after COVID," Zamora said. "We used to be a little over 200, so we're still looking to hire."

She says the district sees changes in its driver workforce throughout the year,.

"Our drivers will fluctuate. We've seen it go all the way up to 190 then over the summer, over the breaks, you tend to have drivers that retire and drivers that promote within the district," Zamora said.

TUSD has adapted its recruitment strategy to reach potential drivers through digital platforms rather than relying solely on traditional methods like resource fairs, community boards at libraries and job fairs. The district now utilizes online job boards like Indeed to connect with applicants.

"Nowadays everyone has a phone, everyone has a computer, so I think just the generation is changing," Zamora said.

To remain competitive, she said the district has increased hourly wages. Indeed lists the range as between $15.45 and $24.76.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, that pay range falls just below Tucson's average income but exceeds typical wages in maintenance and retail sectors.

"I hear a lot of stories from our employees that maybe worked at like Walmart or Target or did some other job before coming to us and then they're like 'I didn't realize' how much satisfaction they get from being a driver," Zamora said.

TUSD handles all necessary training for new bus drivers. Applicants need only a valid driver's license, clean driving record, and commitment to serving the community.

