TUSD investigates cybersecurity threats as students and staff gain full access to resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District emailed TUSD families and staff with an update on the cybersecurity threats from Jan. 30.

Their main focus is to protect the security and privacy of personal information.

"Early Monday morning we experienced a data security incident, which impacted some of our systems," said TUSD. "Upon learning of the issue, we immediately commenced an investigation and began working with national external cybersecurity experts who regularly analyze these types of incidents. The forensic investigation is in its early stages and ongoing. We appreciate the patience of our community as we take essential steps to secure our network and ensure confidential information remains safe."

TUSD schools are operating at full capacity, and students have access to the resources they need to carry on with their education and stay on track.