Cyber threat takes down Tucson Unified School District's internet network

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is currently looking into a cyber attack on its technology network.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo tells KGUN 9 the district got a cyber threat Monday morning.

He confirms the system's network services are down while the incident is investigated.

Dr. Trujillo says law enforcement was made aware of the issue. All TUSD schools are continuing their regular schedules as well.