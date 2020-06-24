TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Unified Board voted Tuesday to form an advisory council dealing with the issue of school resource officers on campuses.
They picked up the issue earlier in June after protests against police brutality swept the country.
Now, the board is asking for more input from parents, students, teachers and administrators.
The district will schedule forums and focus groups before making a final decision.
No word yet on when all this would happen.
TUSD considers the future of school resource officers; approves advisory council
Asking for input from community
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-24 01:35:09-04
