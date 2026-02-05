Turning Point Action opens 'Chase the Vote' operation in Arizona for 2026

Turning Point Action, the political arm of the conservative Turning Point movement, has launched an expanded field operation in Arizona under its “Chase the Vote” program ahead of a busy 2026 calendar. The group is advertising full‑time ballot‑chasing positions, trainings and weekly “Super Chase” neighborhood events in Phoenix suburbs including Mesa, Gilbert and Scottsdale. Staffing recruitment efforts are also underway in Tucson and its suburbs Sahuarita, Marana, Catalina Foothills, as well as Prescott, Benson, Nogales and more.

Turning Point describes Chase the Vote as an extension of tactics used in 2024: hiring staff to find and assist low‑propensity Republican voters to complete and return ballots. On its Chase the Vote page the group says it “deployed THOUSANDS of ballot‑chasing representatives” in 2024 and claims that “in just Arizona alone, TPAction chased over 315,000+ ballots and built 400,000+ relationships.” Turning Point also lists Arizona among the battleground states where it has run these operations. It is also launching expanded campaigns in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

Supporters say the effort fills an organizational gap. At Turning Point’s December AmericaFest in Phoenix, CEO Erika Kirk urged supporters to back preferred statewide candidates, a line Politico reported as “Go Biggs or go home.” Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican U.S. Representative for Arizona's 5th Congressional District, whom Turning Point has backed in Arizona’s gubernatorial contest, told Politico the group “has such a broad reach…they really can turn things [in] a certain direction.” Turning Point operatives, including COO Tyler Bowyer, have posted and given interviews describing goals such as aggressive voter registration drives tied to local contests like SRP board elections.

Of course, these types of tactics are not exclusive to a conservative org like Turning Point, as more left-leaning and allied groups also encourage GOTV (Get Out the Vote) campaigns, running robust field programs, hiring paid staff, and where state law allows, have supported third‑party ballot‑collection or assistance as part of turnout efforts. But critics of Turning Point Action, including election‑oversight advocates to environmental groups and some local Republicans, have voiced concerns over some of their processes. A student‑led Democratic PAC, Unity Rising USA, filed a complaint alleging Turning Point’s political arms failed to meet Arizona disclosure requirements; Unity Rising said in its release that “Failing to properly disclose donors undermines the fairness and honesty Arizonans deserve.” Turning Point has also faced prior enforcement actions, including an FEC penalty for disclosure failures.

Environmental and civic groups also object to Turning Point’s Salt River Project focus. Sandy Bahr, executive director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon chapter, told the Arizona Capitol Times the concern was the outside influence of money and organizers in a traditionally low‑profile utility vote, saying in context, “It’s quite the opposite,” when asked whether SRP’s boards were already dominated by liberal energy advocates — i.e., she warned Turning Point’s framing of the contest is overstated and that outside intervention risks distorting a local process.

Others question the ballot‑chase tactic itself. Some Arizona Republican operatives who have sparred with Turning Point in the past say the group’s targeted endorsements and tactics have produced mixed results. Kathy Petsas, a longtime Republican, told the Arizona Republic after Turning Point’s heavy 2022 investments, “Turning Point showed its inexperience and inability to win the whole game,” a criticism that has resurfaced as the group again concentrates resources in the state.

What should Arizonans expect from this program?

Residents can expect to see more in‑person contact in targeted neighborhoods — door knocks, events, voter‑registration tables, and repeated follow‑ups by phone or text — with emphasis on low‑turnout, down‑ballot contests where small shifts in turnout can matter. Rules on third‑party ballot return and related conduct have been contested and can change; residents should confirm current guidance with county recorders or the Arizona Secretary of State and use official channels for returning ballots if they have concerns.

What to watch next

SRP board elections in April, 2026 primaries and state races. The operation’s footprint, spending and any legal or disclosure reviews will be closely watched by election officials, watchdogs and both supporters and opponents.