Tuesday storms trigger 4 swiftwater calls along same Tucson stretch in one hour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to four swiftwater rescue calls on South Wilmot Road during Tuesday's storms, but upon arrival found stranded cars in standing water rather than fast-moving water.

The four calls came in just over an hour Tuesday afternoon:

2:29 p.m.

2:56 p.m.

3:32 p.m.

3:41 p.m.

Tucson Fire Deputy Chief Antonio Canizales said receiving that many calls along the same stretch of road is unusual. By the time crews arrived, the water was around two feet deep.

"Basically, if you see flowing water through the washes or any low areas there, just don't go through it. Stay on the dry side, find an alternate route. You don't know how the road's been washed out underneath, how deep it is, or what dangers might be under the road," Canizales said.

He said because the water was not moving quickly, firefighters were able to walk out and safely escort people from their cars.

"No matter the vehicle you have at all, it's still prone to get stuck. You don't want to have the false confidence going through a wash or an area that you think you can make it through," Canizales said.

TFD is reminding drivers not to underestimate standing water, regardless of what kind of car they are driving. The department shared the following safety reminders:

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet.

12 inches of water can sweep away most cars.

Water depth is hard to judge, and the road underneath may be damaged or washed out.

If you come across a flooded road, turn around and find another route.

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