Tucson's Senior Olympic Festival begins Saturday with thousands expected to compete

Tucson's 41st annual Senior Olympic Festival kicks off Saturday, offering people 50 and older the chance to compete in dozens of events over the next month.

The festival, which runs from Jan. 3 through Feb. 1, features events ranging from softball and powerlifting to billiards, designed to accommodate people of all ages and abilities.

"It's exciting, it's inspirational. The community likes it, so as long as the community finds some kind of value it, then look forward to doing it another year," said Abraham Montijo, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Tucson.

Thousands of participants are expected to compete throughout the month-long event. This year's oldest participant is 100 years old.

Montijo explained that while winning medals is rewarding, the festival serves a greater purpose as an opportunity for people to meet others and potentially discover new interests.

Registration remains open for some events for those interested in participating. Details can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

