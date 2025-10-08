Tucson's newest concert venue holding free open house in Midtown tonight

La Rosa, the new midtown concert venue set in the old Benedictine monastery on North Country Club Road, was supposed to hold its first concert this evening.

Those artists, Dale Watson with Priscilla Priddy & the Pretty Boys, have since been moved to Hotel Congress downtown.

La Rosa's Facebook page said that they were "not quite ready to kick the tires" tonight.

But they will be holding a free open house from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to the Facebook post, local musician Drew Cooper will perform a solo acoustic set during the event.

La Rosa's official opening night, an evening with Orkesta Mendoza this Friday, Oct. 8, is still on for this Friday. That concert is sold out.

La Rosa is located at 800 N. Country Club Road.

