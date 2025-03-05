Tucson's Diamondback Snake Bridge getting a facelift

Tucson's famous Diamondback Snake Bridge, just east of downtown, is getting a facelift.

Starting on Monday, March 10, the bridge will be undergoing repairs, including sandblasting, repairing cracked concrete and repainting the bottom of the bridge, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation & Mobility.

During that time, traffic will be limited to two lanes in either direction. The bridge will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists throughout the duration of the project. Those walkers and cyclists will be detoured onto Euclid Avenue. Eastbound and westbound walking traffic will also be restricted under the bridge while crews are working, the news release said.

The traffic restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day. Crews are scheduled to work Mondays-Thursdays, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2025, the news release said.