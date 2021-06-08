Watch
Tucson's Chabad on River synagogue vandalized

Alma Hernandez/Twitter
Tucson Chabad vandalized
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson synagogue Chabad On River was vandalized over the weekend.

A door at the place of worship was sprayed with red graffiti depicting a swastika and a slur against the Jewish community.

According to Sgt. Magos with the Tucson Police Department, no suspect has been identified. He says the graffiti was first spotted Monday morning, and the last time someone saw the clean door was Friday morning.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

Rep. Alma Hernandez reacted to the vandalism on Twitter Tuesday.

"Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is NOT my #Tucson," she said.

This news comes just weeks after Congregation Chaverim was vandalized by having a rock thrown through one of its door's windows.

