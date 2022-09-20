Tucsonans use less water at home than the daily national average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When it comes to residential water use, Arizona trends higher than most western states, as well as the national average.

This is due largely to the hot and dry climate, according to researchers. But Tucson, starting in 2015, has managed to dip below those state and national averages in terms of its residential use.

According to surveys conducted by the USGS in 2015, the national average for residential water use is 83 gallons per capita per day (GPCD), and Arizona's average is 146 GPCD.

But in Tucson? When the survey was conducted in 2015, daily residential water use for Tucson Water customers had dipped to 80 GPCD.

Between 1996 and 2020, the City of Tucson's residential water use began a mostly-steady downward trend, from 121 GPCD in 1996 to 82 GPCD, with slight fluctuations in the past few years. The lowest measure of residential water use in Tucson occurred in 2019, where it had dipped to 76 GPCD.

Yet even in 2020, when there appeared to be a spike, the trend of a 32.2% decline over 24 years remained consistent.

Figures in this research do not include agricultural, commercial or industrial use.

Part of the relative low home use figures can be attributed to the City of Tucson's proactive approach to water conservation, offering rebates for a number of water-saving actions customers can take, including:

If you're interested in learning more about water-saving methods for your home, Tucson Water offers workshops and project plans on rainwater harvesting.

To find out more, call (520)791-4331 or e-mail Tucson Water's Public Information and Conservation Office, pico@tucsonaz.gov.

RELATED: Tucson to leave up to 20 percent of its Colorado River water allocation in Lake Mead