Tucson to leave up to 20 percent of its Colorado River water allocation in Lake Mead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of a voluntary conservation effort, Tucson will reduce the amount of water it will draw from Lake Mead.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced a plan to leave up to 20 percent of Tucson's Colorado River water allocation in the lake. That amounts to 30,000 acre-feet.
"We put our water on the table and invited others to join us," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, in a statment. "We continue to call on others to step up and do their part to contribute to urgent Colorado River solutions we all need."
The Bureau of Reclamation will give the city about $260 per acre-foot of water it leaves in the lake.
