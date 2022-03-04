Tucsonans gather to support truck convoy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Convoys of truckers are heading to Washington to protest things like mask mandates and mandatory vaccinations.

In our area people gathered at several spots along I-10 to wait for the truckers and cheer them on.

LisaMarie Montenegro said she came out along with her sister.

“I basically came to support the truckers and the way the government, masks, virus, all of that.”

KGUN9 Reporter Craig Smith asked Pen Spicer: Why was it important to you to be here?”

Spicer: “Because I want to see our country free and I really, really appreciate the truckers in Canada and I appreciate what the truckers are doing here.”

A group at I-10 and South 6th Avenue waited about two hours—well past the time the trucks were scheduled to come through. A small group of trucks with flags passed by, along with an R-V with flags and banners. It’s not clear why a larger group of trucks did not come through as scheduled.

