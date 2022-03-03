Freedom Convoy plans to cross through Tucson Thursday

The Freedom Convoy — a trucker group that is traveling the country to protest pandemic restrictions — is scheduled to arrive in Tucson at 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to an online event listing, supporters are asked to park at 3346 S. Sixth Ave. and walk to the South Sixth Avenue bridge that overlooks Interstate 10.

The group, which is related to the convoy that caused traffic jams on the Michigan-Canada border in February, was scheduled to arrive in Phoenix around 9 a.m.

You can track the group's progress on its Facebook page.

