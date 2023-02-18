Tucsonans gather for 98th annual rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo officially kicks off Feb. 18.

This year's rodeo features over 90 vendors, all the live-stock you can think of and world-class cowboys and cowgirls.

While the rodeo is celebrating its 98th year, 2023's rodeo is featuring a concert, which the event hasn't seen in 20 years, according to Tucson Rodeo Chairman Jose Calderon.

"We are so excited. The weather has cooperated so well. This is what we’ve been wanting for opening weekend. We are sold out. The fans are going nuts out here, people are walking around and like I said, a lot of them are going to stick around because they’re waiting for the concert tonight. Which we are super excited about," expressed Calderon.

Horse and bull competitions were held and to finish the night, the band Lonestar will perform.