Tucsonans celebrate César Chávez Day throughout March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early Friday morning, the sounds of trumpets and young voices rang through Barrio Anita, as students and staff from Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School marched through their neighborhood to celebrate Cesar Chavez Day.

The labor leader, along with activist Dolores Huerta, formed the United Farm Workers of America in 1962, part of his lifelong work to bring collective bargaining rights, minimum wage and safer working conditions to farm workers.

Friday, March 31 would have been the 96th birthday—not only is this day celebrated by labor activists, but it's viewed as an important commemorative holiday throughout the nation's Latino community.

"This march is really important. Especially in Tucson, it's one of the march's that stayed consistent. Since before the Mexican American studies was eliminated in TUSD," said Alexandro Salo-Escamilla, a guest speaker for Davis Elementary's César Chávez Day event.

"They have been doing this march, and they have been doing is since."

Pima County Justice for All held larger "Stop the Hate" march and rallySaturday, March 18—the event was well-attended by local officials Rep. Raul Grijalva, Mayor Regina Romero, Supervisor Adelita Grijalva and County Attorney Laura Conover.