Celebrate César Chávez at the Loft Cinema

Free screening of 2014 film Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m.
Cesar Chavez
Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cesar Chavez, the labor leader who organized California's migrant farm workers, tells laymen at Riverside Church in New York that youths and students were largely responsible for success of the grape boycott, Nov. 29, 1970. He is seen at a special question and answer session held after he addressed more than 2,000 worshipers at church services. (AP Photo)
Cesar Chavez
Posted at 6:16 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 21:16:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — César Chávez Day is celebrated each year on March 31—officially a U.S. commemorative holiday since 2014, it's a day to honor the legacy of the labor and civil rights activist.

The Loft Cinema is screening the Diego Luna-directed biopic of about the life and work of Chavez Friday, with no reservations or advanced tickets necessary.

The film begins at 5 p.m., and is rated PG-13.

The Loft is located at 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Visit their website for more information about the film.

