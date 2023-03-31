Celebrate César Chávez at the Loft Cinema

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — César Chávez Day is celebrated each year on March 31—officially a U.S. commemorative holiday since 2014, it's a day to honor the legacy of the labor and civil rights activist.

The Loft Cinema is screening the Diego Luna-directed biopic of about the life and work of Chavez Friday, with no reservations or advanced tickets necessary.

The film begins at 5 p.m., and is rated PG-13.

The Loft is located at 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Visit their website for more information about the film.