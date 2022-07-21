Tucsonan featured on USPS Mariachi Forever stamp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Steve Carrillo is featured on a new United States Postal Service Mariachi Forever stamp.

Mayor Regina Romero praised the honor on a Facebook post, writing "Because of Steve's passion for #mariachi the Tucson International Mariachi Conference was born. Muchas Felicidades, Steve!"

Carrillo and his brother, Randolfo, founded Mariachi Cobre.

The stamps are $12 for a sheet of 20. To order, click here.

