TUSD: Some employees "may not have received complete compensation" following cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is still in the process of picking up the pieces after a cybersecurity threat hit the district in late January.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo notified the TUSD community in a letter Friday that its operations staff is restoring access to its systems that went offline as a result of the Jan. 30 cyber attack, including email and payroll.

Payroll went out on time, according to Trujillo, though those employees who may have needed pay adjustments, including overtime, may not have received their total compensation owed.

"The district processed payroll on schedule to successfully pay all our employees today, this was one of our highest priorities," Trujillo said. "We understand there are some employees that may not have received complete compensation for overtime or pay adjustments."

"Additional network security enhancements" have also been implemented, according to Trujillo's letter.

An audit by the state indicated as early as 2018 that the district's network security was 'inadequate,' but Blaine Young, TUSD's Chief Operations Officer, told the public that the district had followed through on those recommendations.

Read the full letter below:

