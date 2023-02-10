Tucson restaurants prepare for Gem Show's big weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The biggest weekend of Tucson's annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is now underway, as the Tucson Convention Center opens its doors to tourists and community members.

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, now in its 68th year, is considered the marquee event in the nearly month-long showcase.

The most recent study in 2019 by FMR Associates estimates the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase brings in $131 million in direct economic impact to the Tucson region.

Restaurants are among the businesses that feel the impact of the show each year.

"Aww, it's great. We love having the gem show in town," said Carolos Aponte, manager of Obon Sushi in downtown Tucson. "We get a lot of them that come back even multiple times during the week. People will come in and in a couple of nights they're back for more sushi and ramen."

At Bata, another downtown restaurant, chef and owner Tyler Fenton says his restaurant is anticipating the bigger crowds.

"It's that time of year where everyone, you know it's coming, feel it coming, and it's exciting to be busy and full," said Fenton. "But it's also one of those things that when it's done you're like kind of breath a sigh of relief."

