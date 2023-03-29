Tortolita Middle School threat investigated, deemed not credible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a threat to Tortolita Middle School Tuesday.
According to a letter sent to parents, a student threatened the school. When questioned, the student said the threat was a joke.
PCSD said the threat was not credible.
Tortolita school administration said the student would be disciplined.
